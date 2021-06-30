Notre Dame defensive end enters transfer portal

Despite getting a commitment from 2023, five-star defensive end Brenan Vernon, it wasn’t all good news for Notre Dame on Tuesday.

The Irish lost out on offensive lineman target Joe Brunner to Wisconsin, and a current freshman defensive end announced his decision to enter the transfer portal.

Devin Aupui was a three-star linebacker from California that just signed with Notre Dame this most recent recruiting class but according to Sports Illustrated, had circumstances back home arise that required the move back closer to his family.

Aupui chose Notre Dame over UCLA last year as he was a late addition to the 2021 recruiting class for Brian Kelly and the Fighting Irish.