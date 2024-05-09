Notre Dame communicating regularly with 2025 Florida shooting guard

So far, Notre Dame has not received any commitments for its 2025 recruiting class. Naturally, the only way to change that is to stay in constant contact with the recruits who might ultimately fill that list. One of those is four-star shooting guard recruit Dante Allen from Riviera Prep in Miami. At least that’s the case according to recruiting insider Jake Lieberman:

2025 6'3 four-star prospect Dante Allen tells me that the following programs are in the most communication: Villanova

Notre Dame

Marquette

Syracuse Plays at Riviera Prep HS (FL) & Nightrydas Elite. @aaronvisions. pic.twitter.com/IZeZTElLWp — Jake Lieberman (@jakelieberman2) May 9, 2024

What makes this particular case interesting is that Notre Dame currently is not listed among the schools interested in him on 247Sports. In fairness though, the timeline on his profile hasn’t been updated since the late summer of 2022, so who knows how accurate that is?

Allen is the No. 10 2025 recruit in Florida according to 247Sports in a class that includes the twin sons of former NBA player Carlos Boozer. This past season, he averaged 21.0 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.4 steals a game.

A two-way guard would be a nice get for an Irish team still trying to build its culture. Of course, Allen has to say yes in the end. We’ll see how this goes.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Geoffrey on Twitter: @gfclark89

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire