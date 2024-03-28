Notes: Shannon's status a talking point again

Mar. 28—BOSTON — A handful of national media was on hand in Omaha, Neb., last week for the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament.

More showed up Wednesday in Boston for a day's worth of press conferences and practice ahead of the Sweet 16.

Which put Terrence Shannon Jr. back in the spotlight. Sort of.

The Illinois guard continues to be unavailable following his late December arrest on a rape charge in Lawrence, Kan. The last time he spoke to the media was after the Illini blitzed Missouri in Braggin' Rights on Dec. 22 in St. Louis.

Illinois made it clear last week in Omaha and again this week in Boston that Shannon would remain unavailable "pursuant to advice of his legal counsel."

But that doesn't mean there aren't questions to his teammates or to Illinois coach Brad Underwood. The latter fielded two during his Wednesday press conference at TD Garden.

"That's obviously a very serious situation; we're very well aware of that," Underwood said when asked if he had any issue with his leading scorer not being available to the media. "I think there's communication that he has to have with his legal counsel and so on and so forth to be aware of what's in his best interest and moving forward. We're going to adhere to that.

"The university has put out their statements on those situations, and we're going to adhere to all that. And we're going play basketball and do it to the best of our ability and keep trying to win games."

★ ★ ★

There was one basketball narrative surrounding the Sweet 16 matchup between Illinois and Iowa State that dominated the conversation at TD Garden on Wednesday afternoon.

The Illini are the No. 1 team in the country, per Ken Pomeroy, in adjusted offensive efficiency. The Cyclones are No. 1 in adjusted defensive efficiency. What happens when they collide Thursday night?

"I'm not oblivious to think that we won't turn the ball over a few times," Underwood said. "You've got to be very decisive in your decisions. You've got to be ball-tough. They have two guys in their guards that do a great job of raking, taking it out of your hands. They're in constant rotation. You can't do the same thing every time. They'll set on it after a time or two.

"Then you've got to try to avoid the pick-sixes. Take the five-second count if you're in trouble. Punt it 24 rows up into the stands. Just don't jump up in the air and throw it and let them get an uncontested layup that we can't defend on our end."

★ ★ ★

Iowa State, of course, has to contend with an Illinois offense that's been in the top five of the metrics most of the calendar year and scored 174 points in two NCAA tournament games in Omaha to climb to No. 1.

Cyclones coach T.J. Otzelberger's focus is rebounding. The more aggressive his team is — limiting Illinois' pursuit of offensive rebounds — the better.

"For us, we recognize the strength in our opponent, in how great they are going to the offensive boards," Otzelberger said. "They go with force. They are one of the top teams in the country. They've got multiple guys. They've got great size, length, athleticism. So we recognize that strength of theirs. Yet, we feel like on a daily basis the things that we do prepare us for these type of opportunities and we're confident in that plan."

★ ★ ★

Illinois turned to sophomore guard Sencire Harris and freshman guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn in practice to provide the type of defensive intensity expected from the Iowa State backcourt of Tamin Lipsey and Keshon Gilbert.

Handsy, aggressive defense.

"He does that every day," Illinois guard Ty Rodgers said of Harris. "We expect that from Buck, and he brings it every day. The pressure is nothing we're not used to. He does a good job in practice on the scout team in practice getting us ready for that."

Harris, who is redshirting this season, has also been a challenge on the scout team offensively. Mostly because his motor never stops on that end, either.

"Sometimes, I hate guarding Sencire because he's like going full speed, and I'm at 50 percent still trying to get warmed up," Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins said. "It's like the first drill, and he is already trying to serve you and make you look stupid.

"But, no, they do a great job of just bringing the energy and intensity and making us work hard. Not only them two, but the whole entire scout team, for sure."

★ ★ ★

Shannon ripped down a defensive rebound during Saturday's second-round game against Duquesne in Omaha, Neb., and immediately launched Illinois into a fast break.

What would have been a one-man fast break if Dain Dainja hadn't also been running the floor. The Illini big man didn't exactly keep pace with Shannon — who can? — but he was in position to receive the dump off pass from Shannon and wreak havoc on the rim with a transition dunk.

That's exactly the reason Underwood has made defensive rebounding a point of emphasis for his leading scorer. The Illini offense is at its best when Shannon is pushing the ball in transition. Taking one step out of the process by eliminating the need for an outlet pass makes that facet of the offense even more difficult to stop.

"When he defensive rebounds, our offense is way better," Illinois forward Quincy Guerrier said.

"Rebounding a big emphasis that Coach has had since the summer," Illinois guard Marcus Domask added. "He definitely gets on Terrence a lot just because with Terrence's athletic ability, when he rebounds and we get out in transition, we're just a different team. Coach's ability to kind of press the buttons on what he sees and what players can be better at, I think, is just really good."

★ ★ ★

Shannon in transition is a weapon. A dynamic that can still amaze his teammates.

"Once you see him get going, it's like you're watching a video game," Illinois guard Justin Harmon said. "It doesn't really look real."

The first time Harmon saw Shannon break free in transition over the summer at Ubben Basketball Complex?

"I was just glad he was on my team," Harmon said. "I was just in awe the first time I saw that."

★ ★ ★

Shannon enters Thursday's Sweet 16 game against Iowa State averaging 31.5 points in five postseason games while shooting 53 percent overall and 42 percent from three-point range and roughly seven attempts per game. He also regularly draws the opposing team's top guard as his defensive assignment.

"He's done what great players have the ability to do — the bigger the stage, take it to another level," Underwood said. "He's done it with his energy. I think, mentally, he's been very, very focused. Defensively, he's guarding the other team's best player. He's not just doing it on the offensive side."

★ ★ ★

This is Harmon's first NCAA tournament. It's also his last. The fifth-year guard will run out of eligibility whenever Illinois plays its final game.

"This is my last year in college," he said. "I'm not going to be able to do it again. I might as well have fun with my teammates while I can. It's enjoying this moment with your teammates and the people that you love. It's fun.

"We've been enjoying every game — every win that we get — and we're going to continue to do that one game at a time. Just handle one game at a time. This is what I came here to play for — big games in big moments."

Scott Richey