NOTEBOOK: Modified teams honoring fallen heroes in Jennerstown Salutes 150

For the second straight year, NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour teams will carry the names of fallen heroes on the roofs of their rides this weekend at Jennerstown Speedway.

As part of the Jennerstown Salutes 150 (Saturday, May 28, 8 p.m. ET on FloRacing), in collaboration with Operation Vet NOW Inc., NASCAR and JDV Productions, all teams in the Modified field will be racing to honor a veteran.

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour points leader Ron Silk, for example, will carry the name of Army National Guard Specialist Chad Edmundson on his car for the Jennerstown Salutes 150. The Edmundson family will also serve as the Grand Marshals for the race.

The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour caution vehicle will carry the name of Pedro 66 in a special tribute. Pedro 66 was the call sign of a helicopter crew lost in Afghanistan, including Captain David Wisnieski, First Lieutenant Joel Gentz, Staff Sergeant David Smith, Technical Sergeant Michael Flores and Senior Airman Benjamin White.

In addition, this year the Jennerstown Martella’s Pharmacies Late Models will honor the 13 fallen members of the 14th Quartermasters Unit, with each driver carrying a name of one of the fallen.

“Without the support from NASCAR and the entire OVN team, none of this would be possible,” said Josh Vanada, owner of JDV Productions. “All of the fallen heroes gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country, and we are forever thankful for them and their families.

“We take deep pride in making sure we honor them on this special weekend of Memorial Day, and we look forward to seeing everyone at Jennerstown for this special event.”

This weekend, the #NWMT

goes back to work for round five of the season — another event promoted by JDV Productions! This time, we head to Pennslyvania for the #JennerstownSalutes event at @jtownspeedway! 🇺🇸 Saturday racing begins at 3:45! TICKETS: https://t.co/BXhQoJCyMP 🎟 pic.twitter.com/Xf2li7F0ML — JDV Productions (@_JDVProductions) May 24, 2022

Tickets for Saturday’s Jennerstown Salutes 150 are available by visiting JDVProductions.com. It will also be available to watch live on FloRacing.

Tickets are also available for the JDV Experience, an all-inclusive premium ticket package for each of the JDV Production events on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour schedule that includes premium seating and a private autograph session.

Lutz aiming for more Jennerstown success

Craig Lutz has proven that Jennerstown Speedway is one of his best race tracks.

The 27-year-old from Miller Place, New York, has enjoyed a great deal of success at the Pennsylvania oval, including scoring one of his three NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour victories at the track in 2020.

In his other two Tour starts at the 0.522-mile facility, Lutz finished second and third. Both of those races were won by three-time and defending Tour champion Justin Bonsignore.

A trip to Jennerstown could not come at a better time for Lutz, who has struggled in the last three Tour races on the schedule.

His lone top-10 finish this year came in the opener in February at Florida’s New Smyrna Speedway. He followed that with finishes of 15th at Richmond Raceway, 26th at New York’s Riverhead Raceway and 14th at New Hampshire’s Lee USA Speedway.

Mike Christopher Jr, driver of the #7, during qualifying for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour 200 during night 2 of the World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing at New Smyrna Speedway in New Smyrna, Florida on February 12, 2022. (Adam Glanzman/NASCAR)

Mike Christopher Jr. back with Tommy Baldwin Racing

Mike Christopher Jr. turned in an impressive performance in his first NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour start of the season this year at New Smyrna.

Driving the No. 7NY for Tommy Baldwin Jr., Christopher led six laps and finished a career-best third in just his second career Tour start.

After watching Jimmy Blewett and Doug Coby pilot Baldwin’s car in the last few races, it’s now Christopher’s turn to get back in the No. 7NY this Saturday night at Jennerstown Speedway.

Christopher, whose late uncle Ted Christopher captured a Tour victory at Jennerstown in 2006, takes over Baldwin’s Modified this weekend after Coby won the last two events on the schedule at Lee USA Speedway and Riverhead Raceway.

Those victories, combined with Christopher’s third-place run at New Smyrna and Blewett’s seventh-place finish at Richmond, have put the TBR No. 7NY at the top of the car owner standings.

Tommy Baldwin Racing holds a 21-point advantage on the No. 16 Modified driven by Ron Silk in the car owner standings.

Notes: