I would not swap one Leeds player - Farke

Leeds forward Crysencio Summerville scored the winning goal as they came back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 at Carrow Road in October [Rex Features]

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke says he has "total belief and trust" in his players before Sunday's Championship play-off semi-final first leg against Norwich City.

The Whites, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, finished third in the Championship table after winning just one of their final six games.

"I totally trust my players and believe in them. They have all my backing and trust," he told BBC Radio Leeds.

"We are not the most experienced side and we are not perfect but I would not swap one player."

He added: "I think we have a winning mentality because on special occasions and spotlight games we are spot on. We played twice against Leicester and won two times, we beat Ipswich twice.

"Sometimes some more consistency would have been great for 'another day in the office' games but when you finish with 90 points you can't complain too much. We have two spotlight games now and I'm optimistic."

Farke spent four years in charge of the Canaries between 2017 and 2021 and twice led them to the Championship title.

His team did the double over the Carrow Road side in the regular season, but the German says those results will have no bearing on this semi-final.

"It doesn't count anymore. All the negative or good things don't matter anymore, this is a new competition," he said.

"It's good that we came third, to have the second tie at home, but we just have to concentrate on the here and now and not look back too much."

All teams have same chance - Wagner

Norwich boss David Wagner led his side to a strong second half of the season to secure a sixth-placed finish, 17 points behind Leeds.

Like Farke, he does not believe that the regular season efforts of the two teams are important now.

"They were one of the favourites for promotion and they missed their first target, we reached our first target which was to finish in the top six," he told BBC Radio Norfolk.

"Now they have the exact same chance as us as and the two other teams to be in the Premier League next season, 25%.

"That's why it's not relevant what happened in the previous 46 games."

Wagner has won promotion through the play-offs before, having guided Huddersfield to the Premier League in 2017.

The German is hopeful he can use that experience to give his side the edge.

"We have let the players know what you have to do to win the play-offs," he said.

"In every situation in life when you have done something you have the confidence you can do it again. It doesn't automatically mean you will do it again, but it for sure isn't a disadvantage."

Team news

Canaries defender Shane Duffy is available for selection despite being charged with driving while unfit through drink on Monday.

Striker Ashley Barnes will miss the first leg with a calf injury, but Christian Fassnacht is back after missing the Birmingham game last week.

Leeds striker Patrick Bamford will miss both legs of the semi-final with the knee injury that kept him out of the final two games of the regular season.