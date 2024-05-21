‘It’s not a bandwagon. It’s a party bus’: Everybody is on board with the Timberwolves, even lifelong hockey fans

Typically, in the group chat with his brothers, Tom Welle keeps the focus on all things related to the Minnesota Wild. They use the group chat as a way to celebrate the result of a game, vent about a player’s performance or opine about a trade rumor they’ve heard. In the past month or so, however, the subject matter has completely shifted.

To the Minnesota Timberwolves, of all things.

“I keep pinging them asking if they’re watching the Timberwolves,” said Welle, 58, who grew up in Paynesville, Minn. “We’ve been the biggest fans of hockey for, like, 50 years, and now we’re all watching basketball. I never would’ve guessed it. There’s something about this team.”

There are similar stories across the state.

As the Timberwolves continue their playoff run on Wednesday night against the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of the NBA Western Conference Finals, the bandwagon has grown seemingly by the minute. This particular group of players has given diehard fans a reason to believe while capturing a whole new group of people in the process.

That includes lifelong hockey fans who recently have turned into temporary basketball junkies.

You’ve got Jessi Pierce, a beat writer covering the Wild, who suddenly cares more about the local team on the other side of the river.

“This playoff run has been so fun,” said Pierce, 36, who grew up in Mahtomedi. “I didn’t even know my husband knew anything about basketball and suddenly he’s coming home like, ‘We’ve got to watch the Timberwolves!’ We’ve both kind of latched on. We admit to hopping on the bandwagon.”

You’ve got Kirsten Krull, an in-arena host for the Wild, who also proudly admits to hopping on the bandwagon.

“I’ve never intensely followed the Timberwolves before,” said Krull 27, who grew up in Rochester, Minn. “I’d say I’m more of a causal fan who has gotten really, really into it during the playoff run, and I’m having a great time right now, like everybody else.”

You’ve got Todd Davis, a former North Stars fan and current Wild fan, who tuned in late into Game 7 between the Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets only after checking the score on his CBS Sports app on his iPhone.

“I thought to myself, ‘Well, if they’re going to win, I might as well watch,’ ” said Davis, 55, who grew up in St. Paul. “As soon as I turned it on, they went up by 10 points and obviously they ended up winning. This is really exciting for Minnesota. We don’t get a lot to cheer about very often.”

That seems to be the common thread among everybody following the Timberwolves throughout the playoff run. There is a belief that they can win the NBA championship. It has brought people together at local breweries, neighborhood dive bars, and finished basements alike.

“To see the way in which we’re bringing people together, honestly, it gives me goosebumps,” said Ryan Tanke, Chief Operating Officer of the Timberwolves. “It really speaks to the power of sports and its ability to do that.”

Maybe the coolest thing about the playoff run besides what’s happening on the court has been watching the diehard fans embrace the people wanting to join in on the fun. There’s no animosity from the OGs who have suffered through the tough times with the franchise. Not when the current vibes surrounding the Timberwolves are so high.

You’ve got Jake Nyberg, a longtime Timberwolves fan who doesn’t blame anybody for jumping off the bandwagon.

“You break it down and sports are entertainment, right?” said Nyberg, 44, who grew up in Roseville. “If a movie is bad, the people in the crowd have every right to walk out. I don’t begrudge anybody for walking out at any point over the past 20 years. I’m just glad they’re back.”

You’ve got Steve Tran, a longtime Timberwolves fan, who has noticed some of his friends wanting now to strike up conversation about his favorite team.

“I feel like I’m a Sherpa guiding different people in,” said Tran, 40, who grew up in Woodbury. “It’s been a lot of fun for me as somebody who has been following the Timberwolves forever. It feels like everybody wants to be a part of it, and that’s really cool. All of us are craving a winner in Minnesota.”

You’ve got Barflaan Tedoe, a longtime Timberwolves fan, who has been trying to spread the love on social media.

“I’m down for anybody that wants to be cheer for them,” said Tedoe, 30, who grew up in Robbinsdale. “Why wouldn’t I be? I think part of a being a great organization is welcoming everybody and treating them like they’ve been here from the jump. We’re a big family when it comes down to it.”

As welcoming as the community has been over the past month or so, however, there does seem to be a self awareness among some of the lifelong hockey fans who have hopped on the bandwagon.

“I’m genuinely so happy for everybody that stuck around and endured all the heartache,” Pierce said. “You’ve got the diehard fans that have been around forever and they deserve this moment.”

No more than anybody else, according to Nyberg, who couldn’t care less if somebody has been cheering for the Timberwolves for a few decades or a few seconds.

“I’m here for all of it,” Nyberg said. “It’s not a bandwagon. It’s a party bus. Everybody get on because it’s going to be a fun ride.”

