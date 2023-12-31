Nostradamus’ predications for 2024

The Seer of Seers

The French astrologer Nostradamus has long been a trendy topic as the clock nears midnight on New Year’s Eve, with the prophet’s predictions—though highly subjective and even more debatable—catching the curiosity en masse for the year ahead.

Unfortunately, the quatrains focused on 2024 are pretty dreary, bordering on chaotic.

But alas, here they are …

War on the water with China's navy

Nostradamus wrote that a “Red adversary will become pale with fear, putting the great Ocean in dread.”

While this can be directed in other areas, many believe it’s referring to China’s ongoing beef with Taiwan.

Climate disaster

The climate has become a widely debatable subject in recent years, especially along political lines where some believe it’s a valid concern while others view the information as a sham (while also spelling it like the preposition instead of the noun).

Nostradamus wrote that “The dry earth will grow more parched, and there will be great floods when it is seen.”

Royal unrest

If you were hoping to see more Royal Family drama in 2024, you’re in luck. Nostradamus predicted that the “King of the Isles will be driven out by force.”

In his place will be … King Harry and not William.

Hmm…

A new Pope

Predicting death? Yep, Nostradamus was apt to foresee the downfall of man as well as the demise.

And while this seems to be an awful practice, we’d be amiss not to list this quatrain that has many looking at the Vatican City in Rome.

“Through the death of a very old Pontiff, a Roman of good age will be elected. Of him, it will be said that he weakens his sight, but long will he sit and in biting activity.”

