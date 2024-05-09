Northwestern football hazing scandal escalates as more abuse allegations emerge, lawsuits filed

EVANSTON, Ill. - Three additional former Northwestern University football players have filed lawsuits against the school and former head football coach Patrick Fitzgerald in relation to a hazing scandal that continues to grow nearly a year after disturbing allegations began to surface.

The latest plaintiffs include 27-year-old Nathan Fox, who played as a linebacker for the Wildcats from 2015-2019, along with John Doe 10 and John Doe 22, who both attended Northwestern from 2019-2023 and 2020-2023, respectively.

Fox and John Doe 22 participated in former Illinois Inspector General Maggie Hickey's hazing investigation at Northwestern. Two of the new complaints allege the players informed university staff about violent sexual hazing and emotional abuse within the football program.

Fox's complaint claims he alerted at least six Northwestern employees about the hazing and emotional abuse in the years prior to the Hickey investigation. Furthermore, a Northwestern mental health therapist treating Fox allegedly urged him to waive his confidentiality rights so she could share information with coaches in hopes of rectifying the situation.

Later, however, during a team meeting, the complaint alleges Fitzgerald accused Fox of "bitching and moaning to my therapists about not playing and having unfair treatment."

After the meeting, a Northwestern athletic trainer told Fox, the complaint alleges, "Haha! How does it feel to get called out by coach like that?"

According to the complaint, another Northwestern mental health therapist told Fox his hazing and abuse accusations were not "real" – and diagnosed him with Depressive Bipolar Disorder, which no other medical professional had done before or has done since. Fox was then allegedly prescribed medication with severe side effects, and the complaint states he stood on a 15-story balcony contemplating suicide while on the medication but ultimately threw the bottle off the balcony instead.

Margaret Battersby Black, who is representing the new plaintiffs from the law firm Levin & Perconti, released the following statement:

"It is abundantly clear to us that numerous staff members knew about the violent sexual hazing and emotional abuse that was occurring under Northwestern’s watch. Employees were told about the abusive hazing by some of the players including Nathan Fox, who brought the abuse to their attention years before the Maggie Hickey investigation. Instead of doing the right thing and reporting the abuse or taking steps to stop it, those who knew either ignored it or retaliated against those who came forward.

John Doe 22 reported the conduct on two occasions.

Northwestern only took action after John Doe 22 emailed a compliance employee in the Northwestern Athletic Department, alerting her to the hazing.

The football program’s sickening and systematic culture of violent sexual and emotional abuse went on for years and pushed numerous players to self-harm, contemplate suicide, and endure serious mental trauma and illness. It is time for Northwestern and Patrick Fitzgerald to acknowledge and answer for their wrongdoings so the healing can begin and this shameful era in the University’s history can end."

Additionally, the law firm said more former players would be filing lawsuits in the coming days. In total, 25 former Northwestern football players have taken legal action so far.

In a statement to FOX 32, a Northwestern spokesperson said they do not comment on pending litigation.

