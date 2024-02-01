Northwestern basketball coach Chris Collins goes ballistic in overtime loss to Purdue.

Northwestern basketball coach Chris Collins held it together as long as he could.

But with the outcome assured in his team's 105-96 overtime loss to No. 2 Purdue on Wednesday night, he let loose on the officiating crew, particularly Courtney Green. Collins did take the time to shake hands with Purdue coach Matt Painter and acknowledge Zach Edey on his way off the court.

Collins got thrown out and Purdue's Mason Gillis made four technical free throws to provide the final margin.

Game recap: Purdue posts overtime win over Northwestern

Purdue attempted 46 free throws to Northwestern's eight. However, the Boilermakers didn't use the advantage. They made 29 (63%).

After the game, Collins noted the free-throw discrepancy, saying he can't recall seeing a box score like that. That was after saying, "I'm not going to go into the officiating."

Of Purdue 7-4 center Zach Edey, who went 8-of-17 from the line, Collins said: "He's a dominant, dominant all-time college player."

In NU's overtime win on Dec. 2, Purdue had a 41-32 free-throw edge.

At the buzzer Chris Collins is T'd up and ejected from the game and there is time back on the clock pic.twitter.com/eGqWsdAa8n — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 1, 2024

Chris Collins is ejected after this play when he walked out on the court while time was still on the clock to talk to the ref pic.twitter.com/J0L2GYg5sh — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 1, 2024

Chris Collins gets ejected, a dramatic thriller:



1. Runs onto the court during play

2. Gets right in ref’s face

3. Has to be held back

4. Screams “I’M GOOD!”

4. Still shakes Matt Painter’s hand

5. Daps up Zach Edey

6. Pumps up crowd as he exits



No notes. pic.twitter.com/edXFtNYTZl — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) February 1, 2024

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Northwestern coach Chris Collins goes ballistic in OT loss to Purdue