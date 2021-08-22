Northern Trust tee times for Monday’s final round

The PGA Tour postponed the completion of the 2021 Northern Trust this week due to the projected path of Hurricane Henri, leaving the entire final round to be played Monday morning.

The Northern Trust is being held at Liberty National Golf Course, which sits on the water across the bay from New York and the Statue of Liberty.

“We are on the good side of it. But it’s going to bring two to four inches of rain, wind, sustained winds, gusts to 35, maybe even up to 60 if we get on the wrong side of this,” said PGA Tour rules official John Mutch. “For public safety, for everyone’s safety, we felt it was the right thing to do.”

All times listed are ET.

Northern Trust: Scores | Photos | Get to know Liberty National

Tee times

1st tee

Tee time Players 7:30 a.m. Patton Kizzire, Zach Johnson, Jordan Spieth 7:41 a.m. Joaquin Niemann, Talor Gooch, Adam Schenk 7:52 a.m. Joel Dahmen, Sebastián Muñoz, Mackenzie Hughes 8:03 a.m. Stewart Cink, Harry Higgs, Cameron Champ 8:14 a.m. Aaron Wise, Patrick Cantlay, Robert Streb 8:25 a.m. Alex Noren, Kevin Na, Doug Ghim 8:36 a.m. Keegan Bradley, Sungjae Im, Lee Westwood 8:47 a.m. Keith Mitchell, Charley Hoffman, Pat Perez 8:58 a.m. Cameron Tringale, Brooks Koepka, Xander Schauffele 9:09 a.m. Harold Varner III, Sam Burns, Hudson Swafford 9:20 a.m. Viktor Hovland, Tom Hoge, Corey Conners 9:31 a.m. Justin Thomas, Tony Finau, Shane Lowry 9:42 a.m. Cameron Smith, Jon Rahm, Erik van Rooyen

10th tee

Tee time Players 7:30 a.m. Paul Casey, Rory McIlroy, Billy Horschel 7:41 a.m. Cam Davis, Carlos Ortiz, Scottie Scheffler 7:52 a.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Seamus Power, Garrick Higgo 8:03 a.m. Harris English, Daniel Berger, Abraham Ancer 8:14 a.m. Brandt Snedeker, Chris Kirk, Kramer Hickok 8:25 a.m. K.H. Lee, Marc Leishman, Maverick McNealy 8:36 a.m. Chez Reavie, Bryson DeChambeau, Gary Woodland 8:47 a.m. Peter Malnati, Anirban Lahiri, Ian Poulter 8:58 a.m. Max Homa, Kevin Streelman, Webb Simpson 9:09 a.m. Lanto Griffin, Luke List, Russell Henley 9:20 a.m. Andrew Putnam, Dylan Frittelli, James Hahn 9:31 a.m. Denny McCarthy, Scott Piercy, Brian Harman

List

Equipment spotted at the PGA Tour's 2021 Northern Trust