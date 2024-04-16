Northern stuns Mountain Ridge; East Hardy beats Southern; Fort Hill wins; Calvary falls

Apr. 15—ACCIDENT — Mountain Ridge came just one out short of its first win of 2024 Monday, but Wally Brands and Northern had other ideas.

The Miners (0-8, 0-4 Western Maryland Athletic Conference) led 9-5 heading into the bottom of the seventh, but a six-run bottom of the seventh — all with two outs — led Northern to a thrilling 11-9 comeback victory.

Brands' two-run home run over the left-field fence was the game winner.

Cole Folk led off the bottom of the seventh with a single.

After the next two batters recorded outs, the Huskies (5-3. 2-3 WestMAC) went on a miraculous two-out rally.

Hunter Livengood drew a walk then Kyle Broadwater hit a infield single to shortstop.

Luke Ross hit a three-RBI double to center to cut the deficit to 9-8.

Liam Stewart singled to left to tie the game.

After fouling off three consecutive pitches, Brands sent a fly ball to left that cleared the fence for a walk off.

Garrett Michaels hit two home runs for Mountain Ridge.

His first was a two-run shot in the first inning to put the Miners up 4-0.

His second was another two-run blast in the seventh inning that put Mountain Ridge ahead 9-4.

Parker Ferraro also went deep for the Miners with a solo shot to left in the third inning to put the Miners up 5-4.

The teams combined for 21 hits and 20 runs.

Northern produced 10 hits with Ross, Brands and Folk recording two each.

They combined for seven RBIs with each player driving in at least two.

Stewart earned the win in four innings, allowing four hits, three runs and a walk with eight strikeouts.

The Miners combined for 11 hits led by John Delaney's three.

Michaels, David Miller and Eli Moore each had two hits with Michaels driving in six RBIs.

Delaney went six innings in relief, allowing six hits, four earned runs and one walk with six punch outs.

Northern played No. 4 East Hardy on Tuesday.

Mountain Ridge hosts No. 2 Allegany on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

No. 4 East Hardy 10, No. 5 Southern 2

BAKER, W.Va. — It was a home run derby on Monday as two players from both teams hit home runs.

However, East Hardy's long balls did more damage in a 10-2 win over Southern.

The derby began in the top of the third inning. Reece Tasker hit a solo shot to left to put the Rams (6-3) up 1-0.

With two on in the bottom of the third, Garrett VanMeter sent a three-run blast to left to put the Cougars (6-4) ahead 3-1.

The next inning, Evan Hamilton got ahead in the count 3-1, then drove a fly ball to center for a two-run homer to push the lead up to 5-1.

The Cougars pulled away in the sixth with a five-run inning, however, none came by way of the long ball.

A Mason Hamilton RBI single scored two, a bases loaded walk, a fielder's choice and a groundout combined for five runs.

In the top of the seventh, Landyn Yoder joined the home run club with a solo shot to left.

Nate Smith went the distance for East Hardy, allowing four hits, two runs and two walks with a pair of strikeouts.

Nine Cougars recorded a hit with Shayne Sisler leading with two.

Four Rams had a hit led by Yoder and Tasker's home runs.

Tasker got the loss in four innings, allowing five hits, five runs and three walks with two strikeouts.

The Cougars hosted Northern on Tuesday before heading to Hedgesville on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

The Rams host Tucker County on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

Fort Hill 8, Petersburg 4

POTOMAC PARK — Fort Hill scored in all six innings at the plate in a win over Petersburg on Monday at the Hot Stove Complex.

The Sentinels (6-6) scored one run in four of the six innings and two runs in the third and sixth innings.

Fort Hill scored eight runs, but only had three hits.

The Sentinels made up for it with 10 walks led by Bryson Metz and Cam'Ron Davis who each drew three.

Bobby Brauer earned the win in 3 1/3 innings, allowing four hits, one run and one walk with five strikeouts.

Carson Bender pitched the final 3 2/3 innings, allowing three hits and one earned run with no walks and three strikeouts.

The Vikings (2-10) had seven different batters record a hit, but only drew one walk.

Owen Reel took the loss in three innings, allowing three hits, four earned runs and four walks with a strikeout.

Fort Hill hosts Hancock on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

Petersburg heads to Moorefield on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Turkeyfoot Valley 8, Calvary 2

CRESAPTOWN — Errors cost Calvary on Monday in a loss to Turkeyfoot Valley.

The Eagles (3-4) committed four errors that led to two runs.

Turkeyfoot Valley scored five runs in the fifth to pull away.

Back-to-back errors by Calvary led to runs.

After a ground ball to third led to a fielding error and a run, a ground ball to the pitcher led to a run scoring and the batter taking second.

Heath Nicholson hit a two-RBI single to make it 7-1.

Bryce Nicholson went the distance for Turkeyfoot, allowing four hits, two runs and a walk with eight strikeouts.

Alex Getz took the loss in three innings for the Eagles, allowing two hits, one earned run and four walks with five strikeouts.

Both teams had four hitters record one hit each.

Calvary hosts Shalom on Monday at 4:30 p.m.