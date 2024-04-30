Northern Ireland confirm June date with Andorra

Northern Ireland will play Andorra as the second game of a friendly double header in June.

Michael O'Neill's men will stage the fixture in Murcia on 11 June, three days after a previously announced game with Spain in Palma.

Northern Ireland have not qualified for the European Championships this summer, although they will head into their end of season games buoyed by recent results.

They beat Scotland thanks to Conor Bradley's goal at Hampden Park last month, following on from an impressive draw away to Romania.

Those friendly performances came after they finished an otherwise disappointing Euro 2024 qualifying campaign by beating Denmark 2-0 at Windsor Park in November.

The side will start their latest Nations League campaign in September having been paired with Luxembourg, Bulgaria and Belarus.