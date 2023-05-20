NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Tyson 250

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — Kyle Larson pulled away from the field on an overtime restart to win the first NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at North Wilkesboro Speedway since 1996.

Larson led 138 of 252 laps to score his third career series win Saturday.

MORE: North Wilkesboro Truck race results

Ty Majeski finished second, snapping a streak of back-to-back finishes of 25th or worse. Matt DiBenedetto finished a season-best third and was followed by Carson Hocevar and Bubba Wallace.

The race featured 12 cautions for 81 laps. There were six lead changes among five drivers.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Corey Heim

STAGE 2 WINNER: Kyle Larson

NEXT: The series races May 26 at Charlotte Motor Speedway (8:30 p.m. ET on FS1)

Read more about NASCAR

Sunday All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro: Start time, TV info, weather NASCAR Saturday schedule at North Wilkesboro Speedway All-Star heat race starting lineups

North Wilkesboro Truck results: Kyle Larson wins in overtime originally appeared on NBCSports.com