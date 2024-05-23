North Cross School named Dwayne Priest as their new head football coach

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — There is Hardee’s Friday Night Blitz coaching news. North Cross named Dwayne Priest as the school’s new head football coach. Priest was a former assistant with the Raiders. He was also a stand out football player for the William Fleming Colonels as well as at Fork Union and Eastern Michigan University. Priest said he is going to give a lot to a North Cross Football program that is going into the upcoming season as the two-time defending state champs.

