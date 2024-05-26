North Carolina hits recruiting trail during holiday weekend

Last weekend was a busy one for Hubert Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels’ staff, watching several recruits on the AAU circuit at different stops.

The result was a handful of offers to 2025 prospects and one to a 2026 prospect for the Tar Heels. And now, the Tar Heels are going back on the road again this weekend.

Per Rivals’ reporter David Sisk, the Tar Heels are in Colorado Springs this weekend to watch the Team USA 18U Training Camp. The event will run all weekend in Colorado and features some UNC basketball recruiting targets who are taking part in the camp for USA Basketball.

Hubert Davis and his entire staff are expected to be in Colorado Springs this weekend for the Team USA 18U Training Camp. @HeelIllustrated — David Sisk (@CoachDavidSisk) May 24, 2024

The event features 28 players either in high school or as incoming freshmen trying out for 12 spots on the U18 team. That team will travel to Buenos Aires for the FIBA Americas U18 championship.

Of the players, five are UNC targets including Jasper Johnson, Caleb Wilson, Nate Ament, Nikolas Khamenia, and Malachi Moreno. All are trying out to earn a spot on the team.

If anything, this is a good chance for the UNC basketball staff to get a look at these targets again in a more competitive environment for a tryout.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire