North Carolina goes on 20-3 run following passionate Hubert Davis interview vs Michigan State

North Carolina men's basketball coach Hubert Davis knows which notes to hit with his team.

During an under-8 media timeout and with the Tar Heels trailing 28-20 with 7:34 remaining in the first half, CBS sideline reporter Allie LaForce interviewed Davis about his thoughts on the game. The third-year coach did not hold back.

"We got to get tougher," Davis said of North Carolina's efforts to LaForce. "They are catching the ball right underneath the basket. Until we meet the fight, then that's when things will turn around."

Coach Hubert Davis is not pleased with the fight from his team right now. pic.twitter.com/tdVGzdG6q1 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 23, 2024

Davis likely relayed the same message to his team in the huddle and the message was received. The Tar Heels outscored Michigan State 20-3 from that point to take a 40-31 halftime lead, which included the next 14 points coming out of the timeout before the Spartans next score.. The Tar Heels finished the half on a 23-3 run after trailing by as many as 12.

The winner of the matchup plays the winner of 4 seed Alabama and 13 seed Grand Canyon in the Sweet 16 next week.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: UNC basketball coach Hubert Davis implores his team to play tougher