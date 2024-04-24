North Bend cheer team wins another national title

Apr. 23—North Bend's cheerleading team recently added to its collection of national titles in the SHARP Nationals, winning its small/medium division in a competition held in Las Vegas.

The Bulldogs have now won at Las Vegas six times and also have taken two West Coast Championship titles in California and won a world championship in Hawaii in recent years.

This year's squad includes Amyaika Funk, Addi Carlstrom, Vanessa Alvarez, Kiyannah Reed, Addy Hansen, Addy Garrett, Maili Huber-Ellis and Kylee Dilts.

The Bulldogs are coached by Lena Franson and her daughter, Brittany.

This winter, North Bend also placed fourth in the OSAA championships for the Class 4A traditional division.