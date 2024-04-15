Which non-lineman need is primary for USC in spring transfer portal?

The spring transfer portal will involve a lot of tough and important decisions for USC football, Lincoln Riley, and the coaching staff. The Trojans clearly need defensive tackles first, offensive tackles second, and a general addition of ready-to-play linemen before anything or anyone else. No one would seriously debate those core points. However, there is a football roster beyond the linemen, and USC needs to think about what’s realistic and attainable after it brings in at least one defensive lineman — if not two — plus an offensive lineman.

If there is a spring transfer portal shopping list for USC beyond the defensive and offensive lines, the two positions which probably make the most sense for USC to make an investment are at linebacker and receiver. USC needs linebackers to provide run support in the rugged Big Ten and develop the physicality D’Anton Lynn and the rest of the defensive staff are looking for. USC has been overpowered by stronger teams — cough, cough, Utah, cough, cough, Washington — in recent seasons. Being able to compete in the Big Ten requires rugged linebackers. USC can use more help there.

Receiver also is a need. USC didn’t have elite playmaking receivers last year beyond Tahj Washington and Brenden Rice. The Trojans need a deeper, more reliable group. The current crop shows great promise, but that promise is based largely on one game, the Holiday Bowl, in which Miller Moss established a great rapport with the younger guys in the position group. USC could surely use a veteran receiver, preferably a big body who can win contested catches and represent a security blanket for Miller Moss in red-zone and third-down situations.

Linebacker or receiver — which is more of a need for USC in the spring transfer portal? You decide.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire