Nolan Arenado, Mookie Betts headline 2022 Gold Glove Award finalists

12
Max Molski
·2 min read

While the ALCS and NLCS are in full swing, baseball’s best fielders got some recognition on Thursday.

Rawlings announced the finalists for the 20 Gold Glove Awards up for grabs this year. Along with one for each position, the company is introducing a new trophy for utility players who thrive at multiple spots.

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado is aiming for his 10th Gold Glove win at the position. Arenado’s teammate, Paul Goldschmidt, and Anthony Rizzo of the New York Yankees, are both contending for their fifth Gold Glove at first base. In the outfield, Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts has a chance to earn his sixth distinction for his stellar fielding.

Here are all of the finalists for the American League and National League:

American League

Pitcher

Catcher

First base

Second base

Third base

  • Matt Chapman, TOR

  • José Ramírez, CLE

  • Ramón Urías, BAL

Shortstop

Left field

Center field

  • Cedric Mullins, BAL

  • Myles Straw, CLE

  • Michael A. Taylor, KC

Right field 

Utility

National League

Pitcher

Catcher

First base

Second base

Third base

Shortstop

Left field

Center field

Right field

Utility

