Nolan Arenado, Mookie Betts headline 2022 Gold Glove Award finalists
While the ALCS and NLCS are in full swing, baseball’s best fielders got some recognition on Thursday.
Rawlings announced the finalists for the 20 Gold Glove Awards up for grabs this year. Along with one for each position, the company is introducing a new trophy for utility players who thrive at multiple spots.
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado is aiming for his 10th Gold Glove win at the position. Arenado’s teammate, Paul Goldschmidt, and Anthony Rizzo of the New York Yankees, are both contending for their fifth Gold Glove at first base. In the outfield, Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts has a chance to earn his sixth distinction for his stellar fielding.
Here are all of the finalists for the American League and National League:
American League
Pitcher
José Berríos, TOR
Shane Bieber, CLE
Jameson Taillon, NYY
Catcher
Sean Murphy, OAK
Cal Raleigh, SEA
Jose Trevino, NYY
First base
Luis Arraez, MIN
Anthony Rizzo, NYY
Second base
Andrés Giménez, CLE
Jonathan Schoop, DET
Marcus Semien, TEX
Third base
Matt Chapman, TOR
José Ramírez, CLE
Ramón Urías, BAL
Shortstop
Left field
Andrew Benintendi, KC/NYY
Steven Kwan, CLE
Center field
Cedric Mullins, BAL
Myles Straw, CLE
Michael A. Taylor, KC
Right field
Jackie Bradley Jr., BOS/TOR
Max Kepler, MIN
Kyle Tucker, HOU
Utility
DJ LeMahieu, NYY
Whit Merrifield, KC/TOR
Luis Rengifo, LAA
National League
Pitcher
Tyler Anderson, LAD
Corbin Burnes, MIL
Max Fried, ATL
Catcher
Travis d'Arnaud, ATL
Tomás Nido, NYM
First base
Paul Goldschmidt, STL
Matt Olson, ATL
Christian Walker, ARI
Second base
Tommy Edman, STL
Brendan Rodgers, COL
Third base
Nolan Arenado, STL
Ke'Bryan Hayes, PIT
Ryan McMahon, COL
Shortstop
Ha-Seong Kim, SD
Dansby Swanson, ATL
Left field
Center field
Trent Grisham, SD
Victor Robles, WSH
Alek Thomas, ARI
Right field
Mookie Betts, LAD
Juan Soto, WSH/SD
Daulton Varsho, ARI
Utility
Brendan Donovan, STL
Tommy Edman, STL
Daulton Varsho, ARI