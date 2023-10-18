No Wednesday practice for Deshaun Watson

Cleveland's Deshaun Watson spoke to the media on Wednesday, which was a possible indication that the quarterback is getting closer to a return.

But that may or may not actually be the case.

Watson won't practice on Wednesday as the Browns begin their on-field preparation for the Colts.

"He's making progress but we're going to continue to treat that as day-to-day," head coach Kevin Stefanski said, via Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan.

Stefanski added that for now, Cleveland isn't ruling out Watson for Sunday.

If Watson can't play, Stafanski said P.J. Walker will again start at quarterback.

Earlier on Wednesday, Watson described his injury as a "micro-tear" in the rotator cuff of his right shoulder, adding that it's "up in the air" whether or not he'll play against Indianapolis.