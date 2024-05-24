No VAR errors in final Premier League games before vote

Nelson Semedo was sent off after his challenge on Alexis Mac Allister [Getty Images]

There were no video assistant referee errors on the final day of the Premier League season, before the vote by clubs to scrap the technology.

The Key Match Incidents panel, which reviews the decisions in the top flight, backed every VAR call last Sunday.

They still ruled there were six incorrect on-field decisions, including Tomas Soucek's handball goal which was initially missed before VAR intervention in West Ham's 3-1 defeat by Manchester City.

The panel also ruled it was correct to allow Gabriel Martinelli's winning goal in Arsenal's 2-1 victory over Everton, despite a suggestion of handball by Jesus in the build-up.

It said: "Jesus' arm is tucked in and it doesn't move towards the ball, it doesn't appear to be a deliberate action."

VAR was also right to intervene after Nelson Semedo was only shown a yellow card in Wolves' 2-0 defeat at Liverpool.

The defender was initially cautioned for his challenge on Alexis Mac Allister but VAR advised referee Chris Kavanagh to go to his monitor, before the official upgraded the card to a red.

"Semedo turns his body side on with a straight leg, catches Mac Allister above the ankle and ticks all the boxes for a red card," the panel said.

However, one panellist felt it was not a clear and obvious error for VAR to intervene.

Andre Brooks was shown a red for appearing to stamp on Son Heung-min during a Sheffield United corner in 76th minute of their 3-0 defeat by Tottenham.

But referee Andy Madley overturned his original decision after a VAR review.

The panel, which unanimously agreed the red card was wrong, said: "Another good use of VAR. He treads on Son's foot and nothing more. Not enough for a red card, no act of violent conduct."

Premier League clubs will vote whether to scrap the technology from next season at their annual general meeting on 6 June.

Wolves submitted a resolution to the Premier League, which will trigger a vote when the 20 member clubs meet in Harrogate next month.

The club said VAR was introduced "in good faith" but has led to "numerous unintended negative consequences that are damaging the relationship between fans and football".

The resolution is not expected to succeed and the Premier League believes getting rid of VAR is not the way forward.

The league has said it "acknowledged the concerns" about VAR but "fully supports" the technology and will continue to work with referees' body PGMOL to make improvements.

Any rule changes need a two-thirds majority - 14 of of the 20 clubs - to vote in favour.