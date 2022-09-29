No practice for Gabe Davis on Thursday

Bills receiver Gabe Davis was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice, but it appears his status will change on Thursday.

According to multiple reporters on the Bills beat, Davis was not practicing during the portion of the session open to media — though he was on the field.

Davis missed the Week Two victory over Tennessee with an ankle injury. But he was a limited participant in all three practices last week before the matchup with the Dolphins. Davis caught three passes for 37 yards in the loss.

Bills cornerback Dane Jackson, cornerback Cam Lewis, and offensive lineman Ryan Bates were also on the field in red non-contact jerseys.

Buffalo’s full Thursday injury report will be released later in the day.

