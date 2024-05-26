No play on day three for Worcestershire and Notts

The blotter was the main occupant of the pitch on day three at Worcester [Dave Bradley]

Vitality County Championship Division One, Visit Worcestershire New Road (no play on day three)

Worcestershire 80: Jones 19; Fletcher 3-18, Pennington 3-25

Nottinghamshire 234-3: Hameed 100, Clarke 73*; Smith 2-31

Nottinghamshire (3 pts) lead Worcestershire (1 pt) by 154 runs

Match scorecard

Worcestershire' s County Championship game against Nottinghamshire suffered another complete wash-out on day three.

After the loss of day one because of a wet outfield caused by incessant rain earlier in the week, there were no interruptions on day two as Notts won an important toss, put their hosts in and bowled them out for just 80 before racing to 234-3 in reply.

But heavy overnight rain delayed a prompt start on day three - and further precipitation throughout the day caused an eventual abandonment.

A final inspection was planned for 15:00 BST but another significant downpour just as umpires Nigel Llong and Suri Shanmugam were out in the middle finally ended hopes of any play.

That ended former Pears player Joe Clarke’s hopes of celebrating his 28th birthday with a century. He will resume unbeaten on 73 if they start on time on Monday, when Notts will have a lead of 154.

Notts now have to decide whether to play on for further batting bonus points or back themselves to declare and try to bowl Worcestershire out cheaply again.