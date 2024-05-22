No one should be surprised by USC facing Rutgers in late-night TV slot

The USC football 2024 Big Ten schedule just gained a specific time slot and network television assignment. Fox will carry the Oct. 25 game between Rutgers and the Trojans in the Los Angeles Coliseum. What stands out about this game is that it is a Friday night game, and that it starts at 8 p.m. local time. If you thought moving to the Big Ten would mean no more late-night games, you didn’t think through the full situation.

In the Big Ten, USC will still play some late-night football games. Big Ten Network will enjoy having a night game window to fill. That’s more football and more live inventory for BTN. The question was never “Will USC have any late-night Big Ten home games?” The question was which teams would play USC in those late-night games.

The obvious answer is that Michigan and Ohio State and the other prominent Big Ten schools won’t be playing in the night-owl slot. Teams such as Rutgers or Maryland or Indiana playing in those slots, on the other hand, makes perfect sense. This is how the Big Ten football schedule was likely to work. Now we have proof, and no one should be surprised. Be sure to follow Rutgers Wire for more on RU football in the Big Ten.

