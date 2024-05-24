No one forced Bronny James to enter 2024 NBA draft

Bronny James made a huge entering the 2024 NBA draft, according to Gilbert Arenas. Gilbert and The Gil’s Arena Crew reacted to the announcement that Bronny is staying in the NBA draft instead of playing a second season of college basketball in 2024-2025. They discuss if the decision was the right call for LeBron James’ son. Bronny James will skip another year of development for the chance to play against or with his dad, very possibly on the Los Angeles Lakers.

Bronny James faces a fascinating mix of short-term and long-term considerations. The short-term consideration is the chance to play in the NBA at the same time his father is still active in the league. If LeBron had five or six seasons left instead of two (maybe three at most), Bronny’s decision might have been substantially different.

The long-term consideration is the development of Bronny’s draft stock. Playing another year of college ball could have allowed the development process to run its natural course. Staying in the draft under these circumstances compresses the timeline and puts more immediate pressure on Bronny James to perform.

