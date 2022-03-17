'No more Deshaun Watson to the Browns nonsense, it’s a St. Paddy’s Day miracle': Reactions

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson declined to waive his no-trade clause and be sent to the Cleveland Browns.

It ended months of speculation of where the controversial quarterback, who is accused of 22 sexual assaults, will be playing in the 2022 season.

Cleveland, who still has its former No.1 overall pick quarterback on the roster in Baker Mayfield, was looking to add the multi-time Pro Bowl quarterback in hopes of boosting a passing game that just added Amari Copper earlier in March.

Mayfield took to social media and said goodbye to Cleveland fans, but Watson never even said "hello" to them as he rejected a deal that Houston and Cleveland likely agreed to.

Watson is said to be considering several NFC South teams now.

Here's what Twitter thought of Watson's decision:

Some Browns fans credit a little St. Paddy's luck for Watson's choice

No more Deshaun Watson to the Browns nonsense, it’s a St. Paddy’s Day miracle ✌️ — Casey Lehman (@lehman_235) March 17, 2022

St. Patty’s, March Madness, Deshaun Watson not on the browns. Good day so far. — Megan Leigh (@Megss11) March 17, 2022

Steeler fans were also pleased with the Deshaun Watson news

Deshaun Watson is not a Cleveland Brown! I’m so happy for his continued success! — Southern Yinzer (@steelpengos42) March 17, 2022

The Browns' 'moral stand' is mocked

#Browns take a courageous moral stand on behalf of women everywhere by withdrawing their bid for #DeshaunWatson only minutes after being informed he doesn't want to play for them. — A.J. Burnett (@CLEVEFREAK) March 17, 2022

Was Baker Mayfield happy about Deshaun Watson's decision?

Baker mayfield seeing that the Browns are out of the running for deshaun watson.😂 pic.twitter.com/7YobKbahbs — Jaker Mayfield⭕️🧬🏈 (@JakeThayer7) March 17, 2022

How will Baker Mayfield and coach Kevin Stefanski patch things up?

There were Baker Mayfield memes

Is Deshaun Watson making a mistake by not picking the Browns?

@deshaunwatson do you not want to win lol? Browns clearly give you the best chance at that🤣 — Chad Perkins (@Chadley_21) March 17, 2022

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Baker Mayfield happy over Deshaun Watson news? Social reactions