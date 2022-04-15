'No longer safe': NFL linebacker Kylie Fitts retires at 27 due to multiple concussions

Kylie Fitts, a linebacker who spent the past three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, announced his retirement from the NFL on Friday via his Instagram account.

Fitts, 27, said he is walking away from football because he suffered too many concussions and it is no longer safe for him to play the game.

“After 21 years of playing, football has come to an end for me,” Fitts wrote. “Due to too many concussions and the severity of my recent one, it is no longer safe for me to continue to play. I am so grateful for this game and everything it has taught and brought into my life. Thank you to all my coaches and teammates throughout my career. I am also so thankful for my family and wife who have supported me through all the ups and downs and special thank you to my dad.

“(He) spent countless hours, early mornings and late nights helping me reach my goal of always wanting to play in the NFL. I believe we were created beyond just playing the game. I know God has great plans for me and my family and I’m so excited for what he has in store for me next!”

Fitts was a sixth-round pick by the Chicago Bears out of Utah in 2018. He appeared in six games for Chicago as a rookie before joining the Cardinals on Sept. 3, 2019, as a member of their practice squad. He played in three games that season but had his best year in 2020, appearing in 13 games (including one start) and finishing with nine tackles, a quarterback hit and a forced fumble.

Fitts appeared in six games for the Cardinals last year but missed the rest of the season on injured reserve because of a concussion. He became an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

Reach McManaman at bob.mcmanaman@arizonarepublic.com and follow him on Twitter @azbobbymac.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Kylie Fitts retires from NFL because of 'too many concussions'