No England call-up will 'be really hard' for Rashford

[Getty Images]

The i's chief football writer Daniel Storey says Marcus Rashford's poor form "made him an easy drop" for England boss Gareth Southgate.

The Manchester United forward has scored nine goals in 49 appearances for club and country this season - a tally that was not enough for a place in the provisional squad for this summer's European Championship.

"He has not had a good season at Manchester United and he is unfortunate to play in a position where England are quite blessed," Storey told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"There are young players coming through, like Cole Palmer and Antony Gordon, who can play that role. Phil Foden could even drop into it. So it is a position where you cannot afford your levels to drop and it has been clear since February that he is struggling for fitness and form.

"That combination means he is quite an easy drop for Southgate.

"It will be really hard for Rashford, and he probably needed this as a reset. Disappointment can batter you down and he is already struggling for club form.

"He is only 26 years old though, so he does have a chance to come back."

