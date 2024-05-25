No blame on Butland for 'unlucky moment' - Clement

Rangers manager Philippe Clement has refused to blame goalkeeper Jack Butland for the soft concession that consigned Rangers to Scottish Cup final defeat.

Butland spilled a long-distance effort from Paulo Bernardo, allowing Adam Idah to knock in Celtic's winner in the 90th minute.

"It is a really difficult shot," said Clement. "Jack was in the rest of the game really good, and Joe Hart was really good.

"So, no. I don't think... you can always say details and he should have pushed the ball to the side but the ball was really going like that. That is an unlucky moment."