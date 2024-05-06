The No. 8 Texas A&M softball team falls in game three 11-3 to No. 9 Florida

No. 8 Texas A&M (39-12, 15-9 SEC) couldn't keep up with No. 9 Florida (43-12, 17-7 SEC), getting run-ruled 11-3 and swept by the Gators to close out the regular season.

In a less-than-ideal ending to the season, the Aggies will limp into the SEC tournament after being swept for a second time by a top-ten conference foe. After two closely contested games in Gainsville, A&M put up 11 hits, but enough runs didn't cross the plate as they left a staggering 11 runners on base. The opportunities were there, and the normally clutch-hitting Aggies kept coming up short.

Despite the recent three-game skid, Texas A&M has had a commendable season, one of their best in recent times. They have secured a No. 3 seed in the Tournament, which is a testament to their hard work and dedication. Head coach Trisha Ford is ready to strategize and guide her team to their winning ways, ensuring they make a strong showing in the tournament and carry that momentum into the upcoming SE's regionals.

game three:

Texas A&M vs Florida / Win / 11-3

Total offense: 11 hits, three runs

Pitching: Emiley Kennedy L (20-10) pitched 3.0 innings, 2 Ks, 59 pitches. Emily Leavitt pitched 2.2 innings, 1 Ks, 66 pitches.

Texas A&M will be back in action in the Quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament where they will face the winner of Mississippi State vs South Carolina starting on Thursday, May 9, in Auburn, Alabama.

