No. 8 Arkansas halts No. 1 Kansas' NCAA Tournament title defense with second-round upset

The second No. 1 seed in the NCAA men's tournament has gone down before the Sweet 16.

No. 8 Arkansas knocked off No. 1 Kansas 72-71 with a spirited second-half surge and late free throws by Ricky Council IV.

The Razorbacks trailed by 12 after the intermission but had possession in the final minute with the scored tied. Council drove to the basket and was cut off by Kevin McCullar. A blocking foul was called. Council would make the first of two attempts. His second shot missed but he got the offensive rebound and was fouled attempting a shot. Council then sank two free throws to put Arkansas up three.

Jalen Wilson added two free throws for Kansas. The Jayhawks then fouled Council, who hit two more free throws.

Arkansas fouled Wilson on the ensuing possession with three seconds left. Wilson made two free throws, and Kansas couldn't foul in time before the clock expired.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Arkansas upsets No. 1 Kansas in second round of March Madness