No. 8 Alabama beats No. 1 Georgia for SEC title to snap Bulldogs' 29-game win streak and create playoff chaos

No. 8 Alabama ended No. 1 Georgia's 29-game losing streak on Saturday. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

College Football Playoff chaos is here.

No. 8 Alabama beat No. 1 Georgia 27-24 in the SEC championship game on Saturday to break Georgia’s 29-game win streak and put Georgia’s chances of winning a third straight title in serious peril.

The Crimson Tide’s win means that at least three teams with one loss or fewer will miss the College Football Playoff. Four teams entered conference championship weekend undefeated while another four had one loss. Georgia (12-1) became the first unbeaten team to lose over the weekend with two more still to play and only one one-loss team (Oregon) will suffer a second loss this weekend.

Alabama (12-1) took a two-score lead with 5:47 to go on a one-yard run by Roydell Williams. He capped off a 75-yard drive that included four passes for 57 yards from Jalen Milroe to Isaiah Bond. Their clutch play came a week after Milroe found Bond for a 31-yard fourth-down TD in the waning seconds to beat Auburn and keep Alabama’s College Football Playoff hopes alive.

Milroe found Bond on a key third down earlier in the drive as he got away from pressure before a catch-and-run by Bond set Alabama up a yard away from the goal line.

Georgia responded with a TD drive of its own that included two fourth-down conversions. But that drive also took nearly three minutes off the clock and forced the Bulldogs to use a timeout. By the time Kendall Milton got into the end zone, there was just 2:52 remaining.

That meant Alabama just needed a couple of first downs to end it. The Crimson Tide got one right away on a big run by Milroe and he converted another first down with his legs two plays later to effectively end the game.

The playoff scenarios

Georgia’s loss means the Bulldogs, Crimson Tide and Texas Longhorns each sit at 12-1. Texas beat Alabama in Week 2. And both the Longhorns and Crimson Tide have conference titles after Texas easily took care of business against Oklahoma State in the Big 12 championship game earlier in the day.

Texas has been ahead of Alabama in each of the selection committee’s sets of rankings this season thanks to that head-to-head win. If the committee stays with that precedent, then Texas is in line to get into the playoff ahead of both Alabama and Georgia.

But this is also an Alabama team that has gotten better as the season has gone on. How will that factor into the committee’s decision-making? If Texas has been ahead of Alabama all season because of its win over the Tide, the Tide has to be ahead of Georgia in the final rankings, right?

Assuming a Michigan win in the Big Ten title game Saturday night, we can safely believe that two undefeated teams will make the playoff in the Wolverines and Washington. The No. 3 Huskies beat No. 5 Oregon on Friday night for the final Pac-12 title.

The wild card is undefeated Florida State. The Seminoles are without star QB Jordan Travis after he suffered a season-ending leg injury in Week 12. They did more than enough to beat Florida in Week 13 but still may not be safely into the playoff unless they blow out No. 15 Louisville with either Tate Rodemaker or Brock Glenn at quarterback.

The Seminoles are assuredly out of the playoff picture with a loss to Louisville. But if Florida State struggles and still beats the Cardinals, can the committee leave out an undefeated Power Five conference champion?

An undefeated Power Five team has never missed the playoff in the previous nine seasons. And the first nine iterations of the playoff have always featured the SEC champion. There’s a very good chance that one of those streaks will end on Sunday when the playoff field is revealed.