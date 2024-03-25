With the No. 6 pick, the New York Giants select… | Zero Blitz

Advertisement

With the No. 6 pick, the New York Giants select…

Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz and Nate Tice discuss the possible options for New York with its first pick in this year’s NFL draft and whether the team should target a wide receiver or go with a quarterback. Hear the full conversation on the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.