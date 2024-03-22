Advertisement

No. 3 seed Baylor breezes past Colgate 92-67, wins 6th straight March Madness opener

CLAY BAILEY
·2 min read
  • Baylor guard RayJ Dennis (10) dunks the ball during the second half of a first-round college basketball game against the Colgate in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 22, 2024, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
    Baylor guard RayJ Dennis (10) dunks the ball during the second half of a first-round college basketball game against the Colgate in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 22, 2024, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
  • Baylor forward Jalen Bridges (11) celebrates a three-point basket during the second half of a first-round college basketball game against the Colgate in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 22, 2024, in Memphis, Tenn. Baylor won 92-67. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
    Baylor forward Jalen Bridges (11) celebrates a three-point basket during the second half of a first-round college basketball game against the Colgate in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 22, 2024, in Memphis, Tenn. Baylor won 92-67. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
  • Baylor guard Ja'Kobe Walter (4) celebrates with teammates during the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 22, 2024, in Memphis, Tenn. Baylor won 92-67. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
    Baylor guard Ja'Kobe Walter (4) celebrates with teammates during the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 22, 2024, in Memphis, Tenn. Baylor won 92-67. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
  • Baylor head coach Scott Drew yells to his players during the first half of a first-round college basketball game against the Colgate in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 22, 2024, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
    Baylor head coach Scott Drew yells to his players during the first half of a first-round college basketball game against the Colgate in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 22, 2024, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
  • Colgate forward Ryan Moffatt (4) dribbles the ball past Baylor forward Jalen Bridges (11) during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 22, 2024, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
    Colgate forward Ryan Moffatt (4) dribbles the ball past Baylor forward Jalen Bridges (11) during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 22, 2024, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
  • Baylor guard Ja'Kobe Walter (4) dribbles the ball past Colgate guard Brady Cummins (1) during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 22, 2024, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
    Baylor guard Ja'Kobe Walter (4) dribbles the ball past Colgate guard Brady Cummins (1) during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 22, 2024, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
  • Baylor guard Jayden Nunn, left, and Colgate guard Brady Cummins, right, battle for a loose ball during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 22, 2024, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
    Baylor guard Jayden Nunn, left, and Colgate guard Brady Cummins, right, battle for a loose ball during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 22, 2024, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
  • Colgate forward Ryan Moffatt, right, shoots past Baylor guard RayJ Dennis (10) during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 22, 2024, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
    Colgate forward Ryan Moffatt, right, shoots past Baylor guard RayJ Dennis (10) during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 22, 2024, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
  • Baylor guard Jayden Nunn, right, is fouled by Colgate guard Braeden Smith, left, during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 22, 2024, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
    Baylor guard Jayden Nunn, right, is fouled by Colgate guard Braeden Smith, left, during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 22, 2024, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
  • Baylor players celebrate the team's 92-67 win against the Colgate in a first-round college basketball game against the Colgate in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 22, 2024, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
    Baylor players celebrate the team's 92-67 win against the Colgate in a first-round college basketball game against the Colgate in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 22, 2024, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
  • Baylor guard Ja'Kobe Walter (4) shoots over Colgate guard Brady Cummins (1) during the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 22, 2024, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
    Baylor guard Ja'Kobe Walter (4) shoots over Colgate guard Brady Cummins (1) during the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 22, 2024, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jalen Bridges scored 23 points, Ja'Kobe Walter added 19 and third-seeded Baylor coasted past 14th-seeded Colgate 92-67 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday.

Jayden Nunn added 15 points, going 4 of 5 from 3-point range, and RayJ Davis finished with 10 points and nine assists for coach Scott Drew's Bears (24-10), who have won their past six first-round games in March Madness.

Keegan Records led Colgate (25-10) with 14 points. Sam Thomson had 11 and Braeden Smith scored 10.

Baylor will play either Clemson or New Mexico in the second round of the West Region.

Colgate (25-10), which dominated the Patriot League in the regular season and won the conference tournament, fell to 0-7 in the NCAA Tournament. The Raiders had lost only once in their previous 18 games.

Both teams shot well early, but Baylor was better from 3-point range, helping the Bears build an early 22-point lead. Colgate made one of its first nine shots outside the arc.

Walter, the Big 12 freshman of the year, already had 15 points at the break as the Bears led 54-34.

Colgate made a slight dent in the deficit to open the second half, but it was not enough to threaten Baylor, which shot 57.9% from the field and 53.3% (16 of 30) from 3-point range.

BIG PICTURE

Colgate: As good as they were in their league, coach Matt Langel's Raiders were overmatched against a perennial Big 12 power. Colgate shot 57.1% in the first half, but nearly all the scoring came inside.

Baylor: Drew's team played a typically rugged schedule but came into the tournament in reasonably good form, winning four of six. If the Bears can make 3s like they did Friday, they could make a long run.

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness