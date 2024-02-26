No. 15 UConn routs DePaul, earns Big East regular season title

CHICAGO (AP) — Paige Bueckers scored 30 points, Aaliyah Edwards added 23 points and a season-high 17 rebounds, and No. 15 Connecticut rolled to a 104-67 victory over DePaul on Sunday, beating the Blue Demons for a 25th straight time.

Bueckers made 9 of 15 shots and 11 of 13 free throws for the Huskies (24-5, 16-0 Big East Conference), who have won four in a row since an 83-65 loss to No. 1 South Carolina. Edwards notched her 14th double-double of the season, adding four steals.

Freshman Ashlynn Shade had 13 points and KK Arnold scored 12 for UConn. Nika Muhl pitched in with 10 points, eight assists and five rebounds as all five starters scored in double figures.



Kate Clarke hit four 3-pointers and scored 24 to lead the Blue Demons (12-17, 4-12), who have lost four in a row. Katlyn Gilbert had 13 points and 10 rebounds before fouling out.

UConn shot 57.1% (12 of 21) and put together an 8-0 run on its way to a 27-17 lead after one quarter.

Edwards had 15 points and 10 rebounds, Bueckers scored 14 despite missing 5 of 6 shots from 3-point range, and the Huskies took a 53-29 advantage into halftime.

Bueckers had 10 points in the third quarter, Edwards added eight and UConn led 76-49 heading to the final quarter.

Arnold scored eight and the Huskies outscored the Blue Demons 28-18, finishing off their highest-scoring game in conference play this season.

UConn coach Geno Auriemma has never been on the losing end of a game against DePaul, claiming all 25 victories in a series the Huskies lead 25-1.

Shade led the Huskies to an 88-51 victory over visiting DePaul in January, scoring 21.

UConn returns home to play Villanova on Wednesday. DePaul hosts Butler on Wednesday.