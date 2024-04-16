No. 12 Texas A&M wins their fifth conference series after beating No. 13 Alabama in game three

Texas A&M (33-9, 12-6 SEC) took the series over No. 13 Alabama (30-10, 7-8 SEC) with a 9-4 victory in the final game Monday night for their 12th conference win matching last season's total.

After dropping game one 2-0 in a back-and-forth defensive battle the Aggies bounced back to beat Alabama in games two and three, scoring 26 runs along the way. One thing head coach Trisha Ford wanted to see her team do a better job of was to stay within themselves and handle adversity. This series gave them plenty of chances to show Ford that they were up to the task.

In game two the Aggies took an early 7-1 lead before allowing the Tide to pull within two retaking all of the momentum going into the top of the sixth inning. A&M responded by outscoring Alabama 10 to 1 in the final two frames. Then in game three with the series on the line Alabama took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the fourth. Once again, A&M responded putting seven runs on the board to Alabama's one for final score of 9-4 and the series win.

https://twitter.com/CoachBBuchanan/status/1780059838388543670

Game one:

Texas A&M vs Alabama/ Loss / 2-0

Total offense: 6 hits, 0 runs

Pitching: Emiley Kennedy L (15-7): 7.0 innings, 6 Ks, 101 pitches.

Game two:

Texas A&M vs Alabama / Win / 17-6

Total offense: 13 hits, 17 runs

Pitching: Emiley Kennedy W (16-7): 2.0 innings, 2 Ks, 33 pitches. Emily Leavitt: 1.2 innings, 0 K, 51 pitches. Shaylee Ackerman: 3.1 innings, 1 Ks, 66 pitches

pitches.

Game three:

Texas A&M vs Alabama / Win / 9-4

Total offense: 7 hits, 9 runs

Pitching: Emiley Kennedy W (17-7): 6.0 innings, 6 Ks, 106 pitches. Brooke Vestal: 0.1 innings, 1 K, 12 pitches. Shaylee Ackerman: 0.2 innings, 0 K, 11 pitches

Texas A&M will be back in action for another midweek matchup when they head to Denton, Texas to take on North Texas on April 17 at 6 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: No. 12 Texas A&M wins their fifth conference series after beating No. 13 Alabama in game three