No. 10 Iowa State basketball dispatches Texas Tech to stay perfect at Hilton Coliseum

AMES – High-level accomplishments are often what come to define the teams considered college basketball’s best. It’s beating top-10 teams, winning on the road and having excellent defensive and/or offensive production.

What often gets overlooked, but is no less indicative of elite status, is simply taking care of lesser opponents with no frills and no drama. Knocking off quality teams at home may not create national buzz, but it is critical to building the type of resume that lands a team a top seed and a more navigable path in the NCAA Tournament.

No. 10 Iowa State keeps accumulating all of the above.

The Cyclones had little trouble dispatching Texas Tech, 82-74, on Saturday afternoon at Hilton Coliseum to win their fourth-straight game and set up a high-stakes matchup Monday at No. 3 Houston.

Iowa State (20-5, 9-3 Big 12) stayed perfect at home this season and remained in a first-place tie in the Big 12 after the Cougars beat Texas by 21 at home Saturday.

The Cyclones, who were seeded as a No. 3 by the NCAA Tournament selection committee in Saturday’s preliminary top-16 reveal, jumped on the Red Raiders (18-7, 7-5) from the start and did not let up, leading for the duration of the contest outside of the game’s first 2:25.

Iowa State was led by Keshon Gilbert's 24 points while the UNLV transfer also added eight rebounds and five assists. Curtis Jones had 12 points while Tamin Lipsey, Robert Jones and Milan Momcilovic all added 10.

Texas Tech got 16 points from Joe Toussaint, who previously played for both Iowa and West Virginia. The Red Raiders committed 16 turnovers and shot 45% from the floor and 28% from 3-point range.

Selection committee reveals top-16

The NCAA Tournament selection committee placed Iowa State No. 11 overall and as a 3-seed in its first reveal of its current top-16 teams ahead of next month's Selection Sunday.

If the Cyclones can secure a top seed, it could allow the Cyclones to play potential first- and second-round games in Omaha. With a drive a little over two hours from Ames and just across the Missouri River from Iowa, that scenario would presumably allow for the Iowa State faithful to pack the CHI Health Center and give the Cyclones a significant boost.

"It’s a big deal, for sure," Robert Jones said. "Last year we were a 6-seed so it’s nice to see that progression to this year. But (the) job’s not finished yet. There’s still a 2-seed, there’s still a 1-seed that we can still push for.

"We’ve got a long season ahead of us, still."

1. Purdue

2. UConn

3. Houston

4. Arizona

5. North Carolina

6. Tennessee

7. Marquette

8. Kansas

9. Alabama

10. Baylor

11. Iowa State

12. Duke

13. Auburn

14. San Diego State

15. Illinois

The Cyclones' easiest path to a short drive west for the NCAA Tournament includes a strong finish, but will also be contingent on what transpires elsewhere. With Midwestern teams like Kansas (No. 8), Marquette (No.7), Wisconsin (No. 16) and Illinois (No. 15) among the top 16 released Saturday, the Cyclones will have competition for a spot in Omaha, though Indianapolis as another first- and second-round destination would divert some potential rivals (such as No. 1 overall Purdue).

Baylor (No. 10) is another team that could swoop in and steal a potential spot in Omaha from Iowa State. Houston (No. 3) and Alabama (No. 9) likely block the Bears from getting sent to Memphis as things stand, making Omaha the likely landing spot for the Bears in that scenario.

Home perfection in reach

Iowa State’s win over Texas Tech moved the Cyclones closer to reaching a hallmark achievement for the program.

Going undefeated at home.

The Cyclones are now 15-0 at Hilton Coliseum this season with three home games remaining.

"This place, I thought, squeezed us today," Texas Tech coach Grant McCasland said.

For all of Hilton Magic’s influence, it has been more than two decades since Iowa State sent its fans home happy after every single game held in Ames during a season. The Cyclones last went undefeated at home in the 2000-01 season, which made it a back-to-back accomplishment after going perfect in the 1999-2000 campaign as well.

Iowa State has gone undefeated at home four times overall in program history.

The Cyclones' remaining home slate includes West Virginia (Feb. 24), No. 21 Oklahoma (Feb. 28) and No. 17 BYU (March 6).

Iowa State forward Milan Momcilovic (22) had 10 points in the Cyclones' win over Texas Tech on Saturday in Ames.

Iowa State lost to both Oklahoma and BYU on the road earlier this season. Next weekend will mark the only regular-season matchup between the Cyclones and Mountaineers.

The Cyclones were able to use Hilton Coliseum to near its fullest advantage Saturday as their defense forced 16 turnovers that turned into 28 points for the home team.

"When it’s connected and physical defensively like this, and it turns into transition," McCasland, who has considerable Hilton Coliseum experience after five years on Scott Drew's staff at Baylor. "All those Fred Hoiberg teams were so good, elite in seven seconds in transition, how they put pressure on you.

"The defense that transitioned to offense wakes this place up, and their transition game was great."

Not only did Iowa State secure 28 points off turnovers, they surrendered none thanks largely to just six turnovers of its own.

"We certainly aim to pressure the basketball and score off our defense," Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger said. "Fortunate to have a number like that because it’s something that’s important for our team. It’s part of our identity, and to do it against a really good team, a really good coach and really good players that have the ability to space you is even more impressive and a credit to our guys for their hard work."

Up next

Iowa State will get a quick turnaround for what may prove to be one of, if not the, most critical matchups in the Big 12 race.

The Cyclones will face the Cougars at 8 p.m. on Monday from the Fertitta Center in a game broadcast by ESPN.

The stakes will be considerable with pole position in the Big 12 race on the line with just five games remaining in the regular season after Monday’s contest. The game will also offer both teams a huge NCAA Tournament resume opportunity as Houston looks to hold on to the No. 1 seed the selection committee bestowed upon it Saturday and Iowa State looks to move up from No. 3.

