No. 1 UConn men’s basketball makes statement in dominant 81-53 win over No. 4 Marquette

HARTFORD – The top-ranked UConn men made a statement as they pulled away from No. 4 Marquette and roared to an 81-53 victory before the striped-out XL Center on Saturday.

The win extends the nation’s longest winning streak to 14 games. UConn (24-2, 14-1 Big East) extended its cushion atop the Big East standings to 3 1/2 games as Dan Hurley and company look for the program’s first regular-season title in 18 years.

Donovan Clingan, unfazed down low and often open for a slam, stepped up with his second double-double of the season while holding Marquette’s star big man Oso Ighodaro to 10 points and just four rebounds. Clingan finished with a game-high 17 points (7 of 8) and 10 rebounds, leading four Huskies in double figure scoring. Tristen Newton came close to another triple-double with 15 points, eight rebounds and eight assists while Cam Spencer and Hassan Diarra added 14 points each.

The reigning national champs have won 18 consecutive games at home dating back to last season.

The game started as most expected, a heavyweight matchup with teams trading shots and clawing for every rebound. Marquette kept it tied through the first 10 minutes with a 6-0 advantage on the offensive glass, but UConn flipped their fortune and took control of the game.

Freshmen Jaylin Stewart and Stephon Castle started a 9-0 run and Alex Karaban, who didn’t have the best shooting night (2 of 9), found Newton wide open for a 3-pointer before they each made a pair of free throws to put the Huskies up 12.

UConn’s defense held the Golden Eagles to just 34.4% shooting and forced six turnovers in the first half, powering another 8-0 run from there and extended the lead to 18 with less than a minute to go. Kam Jones scored Marquette’s first basket after a four-minute lull to make the score 42-26 at halftime.

The Huskies came out in the second half dominating the offensive glass, where Marquette had the advantage to start the game. Newton and Clingan each finished second-chance buckets and Diarra landed his second 3-pointer of the night. Diarra’s heat-check 3 on the following possession was off and into the hands of Clingan, who finished with his “Cling Kong” style dunk, triggering the flashing XL Center lights.

Diarra scored 10 of UConn’s 12 points over a five-minute span, including a pair of 3s, and traded shots with the Golden Eagles to maintain the 20-point lead. Newton, who’s shown up in every big game for the Huskies, hit a 3-pointer, stole the ball back and hit another 3 from the corner within 20 seconds, holding off Marquette’s offensive push and extending UConn’s lead to 22 with nine minutes to go.

Keeping their foot on the gas, Karaban and Spencer hit back-to-back 3-pointers to get ahead 78-49 around the four-minute mark.

UConn begins its final five-game stretch of the regular season with a trip to Creighton on Tuesday and will return for a matchup against Villanova at Gampel Pavilion on Feb. 24.