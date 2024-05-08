No. 1 Tennessee baseball defeats Queens

No. 1 Tennessee (40-9, 17-7 SEC) defeated Queens (12-37, 8-16 ASUN), 6-3, on Tuesday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll.

Tennessee sophomore JJ Garcia (2-0) earned his second win of the 2024 season. He pitched 1.1 innings in relief and recorded two strikeouts. Garcia totaled 16 pitches, including 13 strikes, against five batters.

Tennessee totaled seven hits, including one home run by Dylan Dreiling. Dreiling totaled three RBIs and one run against the Royals.

Billy Amick and Christian Moore also recorded one RBI each for the Vols.

Tuesday’s contest was the first between the Vols and Royals all time.

Tennessee is ranked No. 1 nationally for the first time since Week 17 in 2022. The Vols were ranked No. 1 in the nation for 12 weeks in 2022 and were the unanimous top-ranked team in at least one poll for 10 weeks.

