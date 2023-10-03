No. 1 JUCO safety Laquan Robinson projected to Auburn

Auburn has started to shift its recruiting focus to the JUCO ranks and one of their top targets is safety Laquan Robinson.

Originally from Greenville, Alabama, he now plays for Holmes Community College and has emerged as the top JUCO safety and is being pursued by several other SEC programs, most notably Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Florida.

Robinson visited Auburn last weekend to watch them take on the Georgia Bulldogs and came away impressed with the Tigers.

“It’s a great environment and a great coach,” Robinson told Auburn Undercover’s Jason Caldwell. “I feel like we can go somewhere with this. Today was real important. That showed those guys will fight. He’s got some things up his sleeve.”

The visit has made Auburn the favorite for the 6-foot-2, 195-pounder as Christian Clemente of Auburn Undercover has logged a crystal ball for Robinson to join Auburn’s 2024 recruiting class.

He has had a strong start to his sophomore season for the Holmes C.C., making 18 tackles and breaking up four passes in their first four games. If Robinson does join Auburn’s class he would be their second safety commit, joining four-star high school product Kensley Faustin.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire