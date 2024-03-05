No. 1 defensive lineman in 2025 class includes USC football in top 12

The USC Trojans joined a premier list for Elijah Griffin, the top defensive lineman in the Class of 2025.

USC Georgia, Clemson, Colorado, South Carolina, LSU, Louisville, Miami, Oregon, Florida, Duke and Alabama in the final 12.

This past season, Griffin tallied 17.5 sacks, 97 tackles (67 solo), an interception and three pass breakups.

Griffin is rated as the No. 3 overall player in the 2025 class, and the No. 1 defensive lineman. The junior stands at 6-foot-5, 285 pounds, and is the top-ranked player from the state of Georgia.

The Georgia Bulldogs currently have multiple Crystal Ball projections to land Griffin. Georgia is a 92% favorite to land him per On3.

USC defensive line coach Eric Henderson has been making the rounds in recruiting, trying to get the attention of prime defensive line prospects across the country, including in the Deep South. One wonders if Henderson and his “dawgwork” can pull a major upset on the recruiting trail. It is obviously hard to argue with Georgia’s methods, results, and credentials over the past several years under Kirby Smart. Elite defensive linemen do go to the pros at Georgia. USC’s hire of Eric Henderson is an attempt to entice more recruits to come to Los Angeles for elite player development. Georgia is far ahead of the curve, however, so it’s no surprise that the Dawgs lead this particular recruitment.

