NMSU faces off against Fresno State at the New Mexico Bowl

Dec. 15—ALBUQUERQUE — Amid a sea of red, the preferred hue in Loboland this week is crimson.

That of course is the color of New Mexico State's football team, which along with a growing legion of fans have swarmed enemy territory for Saturday's nationally televised Isleta New Mexico Bowl game against Fresno State.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:45 p.m. at University Stadium on the home field of the University of New Mexico, a school that wears crimson and, for most of its existence, has viewed itself as being on a higher plane of existence than its southern brethren.

NMSU, in the throes of one of its greatest seasons in school history, has been designated the visiting team, and its fans will occupy the east side of the stadium — fitting, since any Lobo fan forced to sit and watch the University of New Mexico's biggest rival run out of a locker room reserved for the hometown Lobos might be too much to bear.

"It does feel weird to do it here, but it's an Aggies town right now," said NMSU fan Isadora Atencio as she stood near a table that held the traditional hand-crafted clay pot that goes to the New Mexico Bowl champion.

One side of the hand-painted pot has a rendition of NMSU quarterback Diego Pavia, a controversial but wildly talented Albuquerque product who made headlines in recent months when video surfaced of him urinating on the field of UNM's indoor practice facility.

As polarizing as he may be, and as taxing as New Mexico State's appearance is for UNM fans, he said there comes a time when differences need to be set aside for the greater good.

"As a young child, I wasn't really a fan of New Mexico State or New Mexico," Pavia said. "We're going to work our tail off for the people of Las Cruces. Everyone's hard-hat lunchpail there in the city and the state of New Mexico. You know, there's people who come from poverty and things like that. We're all just really blessed to be here in this situation."

The Aggies have made recent postseason stops in Tucson and Detroit for the 2017 Arizona Bowl and 2022 Quick Lane Bowl, respectively. To be this close to home is a rare chance to bump UNM out of the spotlight.

"I mean, look, it wasn't that long ago that no one thought we'd ever be invited to a game like this," said NMSU athletic director Mario Moccia. "Everyone should just embrace the moment for what it is."

The Aggies arrived in town Wednesday and have, with a number of their fans in tow, taken Albuquerque by storm. NMSU's marketing department did its part, purchasing time on an Albuquerque billboard along Interstate 25 with the slogan, "Everyone's an AGGIE!"

It's a subtle jab at UNM's oft-used mantra: "Everyone's a Lobo, woof-woof-woof."

UNM has played in this bowl four times in its history. This is NMSU's first appearance following a remarkable 10-4 regular season that included a win over the Lobos in University Stadium, a monumental upset of Southeastern Conference member Auburn and an appearance in the Conference USA championship game.

The only other time the Aggies won at least 10 games was the undefeated 11-0 team that went on to win the Sun Bowl in 1960. They followed that by posting a winning record just eight times leading into the 2017 season.

"I don't like saying we're just excited to be here, but we're excited to be here," said NMSU coach Jerry Kill.

Aside from wins and losses, the Aggies have already accomplished one major goal: Getting attention in the state's biggest city.

"Look, we're a school who draws a lot of our students from the Albuquerque and Santa Fe area, and we're well aware of the idea that we're outnumbered in terms of fan interest up there," Moccia said. "Hopefully, at least, we get some of the more understanding Lobo fans to see the value in rooting for one of New Mexico's own."

Friday's invitation-only kickoff luncheon at Isleta Resort & Casino was well attended by NMSU fans and boosters. Even more of them showed up later in day for a pep rally at the Old Town Plaza.

Bowl director Jeff Siembieda said Friday approximately 22,500 tickets had been sold with hopes that another 8,000 to 10,000 do what New Mexicans usually do and make the game-time decision to show up unannounced.

"It's always been a thing to have big walk-up crowds," Siembieda said. "We'll see."

Moccia said his fans have purchased the entire allotment of tickets for the lower portion of the east side grandstand. If the tables were turned, Kill said, he'd be one of the first in line to root on the Lobos.

Either team being in the postseason is an opportunity to showcase two schools not known for their football prowess.

"I want to make it real clear, you know, this is a great game for the state of New Mexico," Kill said. "I respect the Lobos. If it was flipped, I'd say the same thing if it was down in Las Cruces."