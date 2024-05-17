NMAA high school softball playoffs: Scores for local teams

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The 2024 NMAA State Softball Championships are underway in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Here are scores from games involving local teams.

CLASS 5A

Centennial

Championship RD 1: (3) Centennial def. (6) Carlsbad, 20-7

Championships RD 2: (3) Centennial vs. (2) La Cueva, Friday, 8 a.m. MT at Cleveland High School

Mayfield

Championship RD 1: (2) La Cueva def. (7) Mayfield, 6-1

Consolation RD 1: (7) Mayfield vs. (5) Cibola, Friday, 11 a.m. MT at Cleveland High School

Organ Mountain

Championship RD 1: (5) Cibola def. (13) Organ Mountain, 8-6

Consolation RD 1: (13) Organ Mountain vs. (8) Piedra Vista

Alamogordo

Championship RD 1: (1) Alamogordo def. (8) Piedra Vista, 11-0

Championship RD 2: (1) Alamogordo def. (5) Cibola, 8-4

Championship RD 3: (1) Alamogordo vs. winner of Centennial/La Cueva, Friday, 11 a.m. MT at Cleveland High School

CLASS A/2A

Mesilla Valley Christian School

Championship RD 1: (5) Mesilla Valley Christian School def. (4) Rehoboth Christian, 12-1

Championship RD 2: (1) Tularosa def. (5) Mesilla Valley Christian School, 11-8

Consolation RD 2: (7) Lordsburg vs. (5) Mesilla Valley Christian School, Friday, 8 a.m. at Rio Rancho High School

Tularosa

Championship RD 1: (1) Tularosa def. (8) Laguna Acoma, 12-0

Championship RD 2: (1) Tularosa def. (5) Mesilla Valley Christian School, 11-8

Championship RD 3: (2) Loving def. (1) Tularosa, 3-2

Consolation RD 4: TBD vs. (1) Tularosa, Friday, 12 p.m. MT at Rio Rancho High School

