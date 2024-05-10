NLC boys meet ends in tie

WARSAW — After the completion of the pole vault on Thursday, Concord and Warsaw finished tied for first at the Northern Lakes Conference boys track meet at Warsaw High School.

Both the Minutemen and Tigers totaled 166.5 points. By gaining a share of the meet championship, Warsaw claimed the overall NLC title. Concord finished second.

Through 15 events, Concord had 159.5 points and had a 10 point lead over second place Warsaw.

Warsaw’s Matt Marsh won the pole vault with a 13-8 showing. Teammate Ian Parrott finished with a 13-4 performance. Concord’s top pole vaulter was Jack Jewett, who finished sixth with an 11-6.