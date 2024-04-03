NIT championship game: Seton Hall vs. Indiana State scouting report, prediction

The National Invitation Tournament championship game usually flies under the radar during Final Four week.

This time’s different.

Seton Hall vs. Indiana State is a much-anticipated showdown between two teams who many believe should have made the NCAA Tournament field. It’s a clash of opposites – high-powered offense vs. in-your-face defense – led by quirky stars who are matchup nightmares.

Here is a scouting report and prediction.

Who: Seton Hall (24-12) vs. Indiana State (32-6)

Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

When: Thursday, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

How they got here: Indiana State beat SMU 101-92, Minnesota 76-64, Cincinnati 85-81 and Utah 100-90. Seton Hall beat Saint Joseph’s 75-72 (OT), North Texas 72-58, UNLV 91-68 and Georgia 84-67.

Championship history: Indiana State reached the 1979 NCAA Tournament final with Larry Bird; this is the Sycamores’ first NIT final. Seton Hall won the 1953 NIT and reached the 1989 NCAA Tournament final.

Series history: This is the first-ever meeting between these programs.

Seton Hall starters: Kadary Richmond (Sr., G, 6-6, 15.6 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 5.1 apg); Al-Amir Dawes (Gr., G, 6-2, 14.7 ppg, 2.3 apg); Dylan Addae-Wusu (Sr., G, 8.6 ppg, 5.4 rpg); Dre Davis (Sr., G/F, 6-6, 14.9 ppg, 6.0 rpg); Jaden Bediako (Gr., C, 6-10, 8.4 ppg, 6.9 rpg).

Indiana State starters: Julian Larry (Jr., G, 6-3, 10.8 ppg, 4.8 apg); Isaiah Swope (Jr., G, 5-10, 15.8 ppg, 3.1 rpg); Ryan Conwell (So, G, 6-4, 16.9 ppg, 5.6 rpg); Jayson Kent (Jr., G/F, 6-8, 13.5 ppg, 8.1 rpg); Robbie Avila (So., C, 6-10, 17.5 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 4.0 apg).

Indiana State Sycamores center Robbie Avila (21) goes in for a lay-up Tuesday, April 2, 2024, during the NIT semifinals at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana State Sycamores defeated the Utah Utes, 100-90.

3 keys for Seton Hall

1. Control the tempo

Indiana State likes to push the ball, spread the floor, find the open man and shoot away. Seton Hall can stick the Sycamores into a Big East-style meat grinder by rebounding and taking care of the ball.

2. Defend the 3-point line

It’s been a hit-or-miss proposition this season for the Pirates, and it can’t be miss in this one. Indiana State shoots 38.3 percent from deep, which ranks 11th in the country. How much hedging Bediako does, and how crisp he is with it, could loom large.

3. Be physical at the start

This will be a true road environment. The good news: The Hall’s nucleus is 3-0 at Hinkle and beat Butler there twice. The bad news: Their last two road games ended in wipeouts. But this group did win at Butler, Providence and St. John’s this season. Have to channel that armor from the start and let the Sycamores know who’s from Jersey.

Matchup breakdown

Backcourt: Few teams have a player who can defend Richmond, and Indiana State is not one of them. Dawes is scorching hot in the NIT, averaging 20 points and shooting 44 percent from deep. Edge: Seton Hall.

Frontcourt: Avila, whose goggles and highly skilled, old-man’s game earned him the nickname “Cream Abdul-Jabbar,” can score from anywhere on the court and passes as well as any big man in the sport. Davis and Bediako are less flashy but as gritty as they come. Edge: Even.

Bench: Both these squads rank near the bottom of the nation in bench minutes (356th and 360th). Indiana State has one productive sub in guard Xavier Bledson (6.7 ppg). Seton Hall’s gotten nice contributions from sophomore guard Jaquan Sanders in the NIT. Sixth man Isaiah Coleman (5.4 ppg) missed Tuesday’s game due to a lingering illness. Edge: Even.

Intangibles: Indiana State fans will dominate Hinkle as they did for the Sycamores’ semifinal. Edge: Indiana State.

Prediction

This has all the hallmarks of a great game, including two rising-star coaches. Seton Hall has the experience – all seniors and postgrads who can draw on wins over UConn and Marquette. It’ll be close – look for Richmond with the ball in his hands late, the clock ticking down and a drive for the win. Seton Hall 76, Indiana State 74.

Jerry Carino has covered the New Jersey sports scene since 1996 and the college basketball beat since 2003. He is an Associated Press Top 25 voter. Contact him at jcarino@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: NIT basketball final: Seton Hall vs. Indiana State prediction