Nine storylines to watch for Midlands teams as spring postseason cranks up around SC

Spring sports enter the stretch run across the state of South Carolina with most of the postseason action beginning this week.

The Midlands should have another strong showing in team and individual events. Here is a look at some of the storylines to follow over the next few weeks.

Phil Savitz’s last ride

Phil Savitz, the all-time winningest boys soccer coach in South Carolina, is entering his last postseason run. The River Bluff High boys coach announced before the season that this would be his final year. So far, it’s been a good one as the fourth-ranked Gators won the Region 4-5A last week and secured home-field advantage up until the state championship match. Savitz will be looking for his 16th state title as a head coach and second at River Bluff. The Gators’ big threats in the Lower State appear to be Ashley Ridge and Wando.

Gray Collegiate’s last run in 2A

With Gray Collegiate moving up to Class 4A next year, these next few weeks will be the school’s last in 2A, and the War Eagles have a good chance to go out strong. The War Eagles softball team has been dominant as they look to win their second state championship in the last three years. Gray’s boys soccer team is looking for its third-straight title appearance and to get coach Kevin Heise his state title. The War Eagles baseball team also is trying for its third-straight championship appearance and are is of the favorites to get there in the Upper State along with Mid-Carolina.

Gray Collegiate’s Blaine Redmond hit the game-tying solo home run in the fourth inning of the second game of the 2022 Class 2A state championship series against Andrew Jackson on Tuesday, May 24 at the Midands Sports Complex in West Columbia Dwayne McLemore

Big sp ring shaping up for Chapin athletics

The Chapin High athletics program got off to a strong start in spring sports as the Eagles’ girls lacrosse team won the Class 5A championship on April 27. The Eagles’ other sports are now looking for big postseason runs. The baseball and softball teams each won region titles and are one of the favorites in the 5A Lower State. The girls soccer team won the region and entered the playoffs as the fourth-ranked team in the state. Chapin’s boys golf team also will be a contender for the 5A championship next month at Lexington Country Club.

Cardinal Newman soccer looks to continue title run

Can anyone stop Cardinal Newman boys soccer’s title run in SCISA? It will be tough as the Cardinals enter the week at 14-0-2 and haven’t lost a match since falling to North Augusta a little over a year ago. Cardinal Newman has won four straight titles, excluding when the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the 2020 playoffs. The Cards have only allowed 11 goals in 16 matches this year.

The Cardinal Newman boys soccer team defeated Hammond to win the SCISA Class 4A state title. Lou Bezjak/The State

Will a Midlands team make the 5A baseball title series?

In four of the last six years, a Midlands baseball team has played for a 5A championship — with the championship series matching teams from the area twice. Class 5A in 2024 appears to be wide open. Chapin and defending state champion River Bluff will be the area’s best hopes in the Lower State. Lexington, Blythewood (last year’s runner-up) and Dutch Fork will be coming out of the Upper State. Lexington enters the playoffs as one of the hottest teams in the state, finishing the regular season by winning 15 of the last 16 games.

Will Joyce Edwards’ career end with another title appearance?

Joyce Edwards led Camden girls basketball to back-to-back state championships and helped the volleyball team to a title appearance this school year. The South Carolina basketball signee will look to help the Bulldogs’ soccer team to a championship as she ends her storied career. Edwards leads the team with 36 goals despite missing time playing in various all-star basketball games. The Bulldogs enter the playoffs with a 15-4 record and are ranked No. 8 in Class 3A. They made it to the Lower State championship last season before losing to Waccamaw.

Airport baseball looks for redemption

After being forced of the postseason last year because of a clerical error, Airport’s baseball team has some unfinished business this season. The Eagles breezed through Region 4-4A play with a 12-0 record before a losing streak in non-conference games to finish the season. The Eagles are motivated, have an experienced team and are a top-seed in their bracket in the Upper State.

The Eagles are the area’s top contender in 4A Upper State, while Lugoff-Elgin and A.C. Flora hope to have a deep playoff run in the Lower State.

Can Spring Valley, Blythewood go back-to-back?

Spring Valley boys and Blythewood girls will look to repeat as 5A champions in track and field. Both squads dominated in winning the Richland County track & field championships and will be among the favorites for the state meet.

Ridge View and Westwood both tied in the girls 4A championship last year and will be contenders again.

Will Mid-Carolina baseball break through?

If there is a team to end Gray Collegiate’s baseball state title appearance streak, it might be Mid-Carolina. The Rebels and War Eagles are the favorites in the Upper State. Mid-Carolina lost to Gray in the Upper State championship a year ago but returns most of that team and went 18-5 this season.