The 2004 Lynx roster might be without Nikolina Milic but could, eventually, include Cecilia Zandalasini.

A native Serbian, Milic played the last two seasons as a backup forward for the Lynx, averaging 12.3 minutes, 5.9 points and 2.7 rebounds. According to Lynx president of basketball operations and coach Cheryl Reeve, lingering injury issues could keep Milic out of the 2024 season.

Meanwhile, Lynx fans could eventually see the return of Zandalasini, who appeared in three games for the Lynx in 2017 and played the 2018 season. She has career averages of 5.3 points and 38.3 percent shooting on three-pointers.

A versatile player with a good shot, Zandalasini is currently playing professionally in Italy. That means should she return to the WNBA she would be a late arrival, needing to finish her Italian season first. But Zandalasini is not subject to the WNBA's prioritization rule because she hasn't played enough WNBA games. Minnesota exclusive negotiating rights to Zandalasini, which means should she return it would be for the Lynx.

Lynx forward Napheesa Collier was named to USA team that will compete at the 2024 FIBA women's Olympic qualifying tournament in Belgium starting Thursday.

Also on the team, which is coached by Reeve: Ariel Atkins, Aliyah Boston, Kahleah Cooper, Rhyne Howard, Sabrina Ionescu, Jewell Loyd, Kelsey Plum, Breanna Stewart, Diana Taurasi, Alyssa Thomas and Jackie Young.