Nikola Jokic went out to Yonkers Raceway last night to watch horses, harness racing

Nikola Jokic's love of horses is deep — the man told the NBA TV crew, on the court within hours of winning the NBA crown, that the pressure was to win that night so he could get back to Serbia and watch his horses race (his reaction to finding out the championship parade was classic). Even Jokic’s new Hotels.com ad campaign with teammate Peyton Watson features ponies.

Denver is in New York to take on the Nets Friday night, so Thursday night Jokic drove 30+ minutes out to the Yonkers Raceway to stand in the freezing cold and watch harness racing horses.

We had a special guest join us tonight! Thanks to Nikola Jokic of the @nuggets for coming out tonight! Nikola has a huge passion for racing and we’re thrilled he decided to join us!@USTrotting @NBA @DRFHarness @HarnessRacingFZ pic.twitter.com/SHvRvjFfUe — Yonkers Raceway (@YonkersRaceway) December 22, 2023

That’s a (very tall) special guest in the Yonkers winner’s circle after tonight’s seventh race, 2-time NBA MVP and NBA Champion, Nikola Jokic! pic.twitter.com/wEJX7eSOIP — Edison Hatter (@Edison_1999_) December 22, 2023

That is dedication. That is showing your love for the animals and the sport.