Nieto selected Defensive Player of the Year, Hornets recognized for baseball season

May 25—After a fourth consecutive trip to the Class 5A playoffs, Huntsville baseball was honored by the District for its on-field efforts this season.

The Hornets wrapped up the season with a 16-15 record and a fourth-place finish in District 16-5A.

Sophomore Noah Nieto was the lone Hornet to receive a superlative award for his efforts behind the plate.

Nieto was the Hornets' everyday catcher and was a force behind the dish. Nieto was tabbed the District 16 Defensive Player of the Year for his work.

Huntsville saw three others land on the All-District 1st team.

Van Brady, Gage Dorris and Nolan Hunt were all awarded first-team honors.

Brady took on the role of the Tuesday night starter for the Hornets and showed why he deserved to be the Hornets ace.

The junior had eight district starts and pitched for 50 innings for the Hornets. He finished with a 1.54 ERA and struck out 46 opponents.

Dorris was elected to the 1st Team for his efforts in the outfield and at the plate.

Hunt was the Hornets' typical designated hitter and came through when he was needed. The senior had the walk-off hit to secure the series sweep over Porter.

Huntsville's second team honors featured Johnnie Waddill, Colton Gilbert and Josh Stanley.

Waddill was awarded for his work in the outfield and was a menace on the base paths. Waddill stole six bags during the Hornets' district slate.

Gilbert became a multi-tool guy for Huntsville. The junior was a first baseman, starting pitcher and a relief pitcher for the Hornets this season. Gilbert threw 28 2/3rds innings for Huntsville and played at third base.

Stanley was tabbed the second time for his work in the infield and at the plate.

To round out the awards, senior Holden Langley was tabbed to the Honorable Mention team for his work at shortstop.

Huntsville's season ended in the Bi-District round of the Class 5A playoffs. The Hornets dropped the series to the eighth-ranked Whitehouse.