Nico Williams: Athletic Bilbao winger asks to stop play after alleged abuse by Atletico Madrid fans

Nico Williams gestured towards Atletico Madrid fans after equalising for Athletic Bilbao [Getty Images]

Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams scored against Atletico Madrid after appearing to accuse a section of home fans of racially abusing him.

The winger tried to get referee Juan Martinez to stop play after alerting the officials to the alleged chanting.

Atletico players Antoine Griezmann and Jose Maria Gimenez then appeared to be urging the home fans to stop the chanting before play resumed.

Williams, 21, cancelled out Rodrigo de Paul's opener late in the first half.

Angel Correa's effort early in the second half and an own goal from Athletic goalkeeper Unai Simon earned the hosts all three points.

Diego Simeone's side are now six points clear of fifth-place Athletic with five games remaining, leaving them well positioned to secure Champions League football next season.

Last month, Real Madrid filed a complaint with the Spanish legal authorities after a video on social media appeared to show Atletico fans chanting a racist slur about Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr.